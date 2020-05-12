Home
Oregon winery starts drive-in movie night

Oregon winery starts drive-in movie night

News Regional Top Stories Video

THE DALLES, Ore. (KGW) – A winery in The Dalles, Oregon has thought of an inventive way to generate revenue and bring the community together. They started drive-in movie night.

The owners of the winery thought it was a good way to socially separate, together.

People buy their tickets in advance, then put them inside the dash of their vehicle. As they drive up they’re handed a small card with some menu items.

Visitors say the movie night is the very first thing they’ve done outside their homes in a while. They say they’ve been looking forward to the event all week long

The winery manager says they’re happy they can give people a sense of normalcy and some fun during this extraordinary time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »