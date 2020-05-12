Oregon winery starts drive-in movie night

The owners of the winery thought it was a good way to socially separate, together.
People buy their tickets in advance, then put them inside the dash of their vehicle. As they drive up they’re handed a small card with some menu items.
Visitors say the movie night is the very first thing they’ve done outside their homes in a while. They say they’ve been looking forward to the event all week long
The winery manager says they’re happy they can give people a sense of normalcy and some fun during this extraordinary time.