Oregon woman disappears after honeymoon

Twin Falls, Idaho (KMVT/CNN) – Police are looking for an Oregon woman who went missing just a day after returning from her honeymoon.
Aime Pool tried to hold back her emotions as she told me everything she knows about her cousin, Heather Mounce Davison’s disappearance.
“This is hard,” Pool said. “She’s my cousin, we grew up together. She’s more like my sister.”
Heather grew up in Rupert, Idaho before relocating to Oregon.
Pool explained, “She got a good job opportunity a few years back and took it and she loved it there.”
According to local police, Davison, formerly Mounts, was last seen at her home in Dallas, Oregon on Saturday morning.
“They did find the car she was driving, they found her phone about 400 feet from the car,” Pool said.
Heather is 37-years-old, she’s 5 foot three and has short dark hair and weighs about 140 lbs.
She’s also a mother to two high school-aged children.
According to family, Heather remarried last Saturday to Denton Davison, and had only been back from her honeymoon a day when she disappeared.
“We know she wouldn’t have ever left her kids,” Pool said. “As of right now there’s really no leads, nothing to go on.”
Heather’s parents and younger sister have returned to Oregon to help in the search.
“They went for the wedding, they came home, and then had to turn around and go back,” Pool said.
The family is now asking for help sharing Heather’s photos on social media and asks if you see anything please contact police.
“We just need her home, we need her home with her kids. They need her.”