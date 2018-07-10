Oregon woman goes missing near California coast

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KPIX/CNN) – A family in California is looking for a missing woman who vanished during a road trip down the coast.
Angela Hernandez was on a road trip from Oregon to southern California when she stopped responding to texts or calls.
Her older sister Isabel said it was unusual. “And it’s just… it’s not like my sister.”
Isabel said Angela was on her way to Lancaster to move in with her. Angela’s lease had just ended in Portland. Her solo journey in her white Jeep was the beginning of a new chapter in life.
“She was in contact with me that was just the most important thing,” Isabel said.
Her last known text was that she was hitting the road on Friday morning. Isabel responded with hearts.
That text was sent from Half Moon Bay on Monday. Three days later, Angela’s phone was receiving signals from Davenport around 40 miles away.
Searchers from San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties have searched the coastline from the ground and the air. Deputy Rosemerry Blankswade said, “Right now we don’t have very many leads to go off of.”
So for now, the sheriff’s office is ending its search until it gets more clues. Deputy Blankswade explained, “it’s suspicious because she should have made it to her destination already, even if she didn’t have a phone charger in her car or if something else happened that was innocent.”
Angela’s family is continuing their search and posting a $10,000 reward.