Oregon woman’s racist rant goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – An Oregon woman went on a racist rant, yelling at a 22-year-old woman who is half-Filipino. The incident was recorded and put on social media and has gone viral.
“That your illegals crossing the border and your parents probably had to work for [explitive] dirt just to get here.” Those words keep replaying in Selina Cairel’s mind. She recalled, “It’s awful. You know? At the time I was like ‘Is this real life, is this happening to me?’”
The 22-year-old is half Filipino, half English. At age 11, she says she and family emigrated from the Philippines to Vancouver.
Selina said, “Those words are very hurtful. I don’t stand by it. I have never been talked to like that in my whole entire life, ever. That’s disrespectful, it was rude.”
Before Selina even started recording, she said the woman made more racist remarks. “The first thing she said to me was ‘she’s Asian, she can’t see that’s why she can’t drive’ in the most demeaning stereotypical Asian accent you can ever do.”
Selina said she asked her why she would say that. More words were exchanged, and that’s when Selina pulled out her phone. She said, “I want to show people that this happens, you know, that people experience this a lot and that this behavior shouldn’t go unnoticed.”
She posted the video to her Facebook page that afternoon and it exploded in a matter of hours. “And they found her in 39 minutes,” Selina said. “I’m like, ‘wow!’”
That woman was later confirmed to me as Sierra Measelle of Beaverton.
People went even farther and started harassing her employers and even posted her address…
“That’s terrible,” Selina said. “That’s something I really Really never wanted to happen, especially to her.”
Sierra posted this message on her Instagram Sunday afternoon, apologizing to Selina and her friend for her quote “ignorant and hateful comments,” adding: “I’m ashamed that I let my emotions get the best of me and I reacted in such a hurtful manner that goes completely against my beliefs and morals. I’m extremely disappointed in myself and my lack of empathy. I hope that people who casually and carelessly use racist language will learn from my mistakes, as I have learned that these words and actions cause others much pain.” Sierra says she hopes to do better.
“Do you forgive her?” KATU asked Selina. She replied, “Right now, I don’t have it in my heart to, I really don’t.”
Selina said she will eventually be able to forgive Measelle for this incident.
Both women say they were sober that night.