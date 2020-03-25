Oregon workers encouraged to report employers who don’t enforce social distancing

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging workers to report employers who aren’t enforcing six feet of social distancing in the workplace.
On March 23, Gov. Brown issued Executive Order 20-12. The stay at home order forbids nonessential gatherings, no matter the size. It does allow people to go outside to recreate but they must stay six feet away from others. It was effective immediately after it was issued Monday morning.
Gov. Brown listed several types of businesses that needed to close immediately. For businesses not specifically listed, Brown said they need to try to offer telecommuting for their employees and enforce strict social distancing guidelines.
On March 25, Brown said, “If your employer is staying open and not enforcing 6 feet of social distancing, you can report them to Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division.”
Reports to OSHA can be made here: https://www4.cbs.state.or.us/exs/osha/hazrep