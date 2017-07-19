Oregon youth marijuana prevention campaign expands

Salem, Ore. – A youth marijuana prevention campaign will undergo an immediate expansion, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Stay True to You campaign is intended to delay or prevent the use of marijuana by Oregonians aged 12 to 20 years old.
OHA conducted a pilot program in Jackson and Josephine Counties, along with the Portland area.
The pilot was declared a success and ended in June, 2017.
Now, the campaign will expand to cover all of Oregon.
“Research shows that our audience was receptive to the Stay True to You campaign,” said Kati Moseley, policy specialist at OHA’s Public Health Division. “With this expansion, youth and young adults statewide will hear the message that marijuana use should be delayed until adulthood or avoided entirely.”
According to OHA, the campaign will take place on a variety of media with an emphasis on digital platforms.
OHA points out facts cited in the Stay True to You campaign are based on OHA’s Retail Marijuana Scientific Advisory Committee reviews.
To learn more, visit http://www.staytruetoyou.org.