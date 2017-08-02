Oregon Zoo animals beat the heat

Portland, Ore. (NBCNC) – Humans aren’t the only ones looking for ways to beat the heat as temperatures in Oregon are soaring to record highs.
The staff at the Oregon Zoo have been working hard to make sure its animals are remaining safe as record highs are expected for much of the week.
The staff is making sure the animals have places to cool down and many animals spent the day frolicking in the pools in their habitats.
The zoo will close early on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures are expected to top 105 degrees.