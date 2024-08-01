Oregon Zoo designs elephant license plate to protect endangered animals

OREGON – Another new license plate design could soon hit Oregon roads.

The Oregon Zoo has created a lovely plate featuring an Asian Elephant in a forest.

The pink roses honor Portland which is known as the rose city.

In order for the plate to become a reality, 3,000 vouchers for it need to be sold by the zoo, then the DMV will begin to manufacture it.

Proceeds from the elephant plate will benefit the Zoo’s work to protect endangered animals.

To find out more, or to purchase a voucher, head to the Oregon Zoo’s website.

