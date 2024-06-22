Oregon Zoo red panda turns 13

PORTLAND, Ore. – June 20 was the Oregon Zoo’s red panda Moshu’s birthday.
He turned a whopping 13 years old, which is pretty amazing because in the wild red pandas typically live eight to ten years.
Moshu is celebrating in style with his favorite activity: eating.
Here are some interesting facts about Red Pandas from the Oregon Zoo website:
- Red pandas are from the Himalayas and Southwestern China areas.
- Red pandas are great climbers and spend most of their time in trees.
- They eat a diet made up of mostly Bamboo leaves.
- Red pandas are an endangered species due to population declining by about 50% in the last 20 years.
