Oregon Zoo river otter pups receive their names

Portland, Ore. – In late March, the Oregon Zoo asked the public to help name their two otter pups. Now, after the zoo received over 10,000 votes, the results are in.
The female pup was named Nehalem, or Nellie for short. The male was named Nestucca, but he’ll also go by Tucker.
Keepers said they like to name otters based on waterways to highlight the importance of protecting rivers, streams and wetlands.
According to the zoo, Tucker and Nellie now weigh about 3 pounds each and are taking their first tentative steps.
The pup’s mother, Tilly, was named after the Tillamook River. She was found orphaned when she was 4-months-old.
One zoo official recalled, “She was in really bad shape when she was found, so it’s great to see her doing well now and raising pups of her own. She’s been a terrific mom.”