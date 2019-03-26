Oregon Zoo welcomes new tiger sisters

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two tiger siblings are settling into their new home in Oregon.
This week, the Oregon Zoo welcomed two new tigers, sisters Eloise and Bernadette.
“We’re very excited to have Eloise and Bernadette here,” said Sara Morgan, a keeper in the zoo’s Amur tiger area. “They’re both really playful and they have such distinct personalities. Bernadette is outgoing and always leading Eloise into new situations or mischief. Eloise is a bit more reserved, but still a lot of fun.”
The 2-year-old Amur tigers were born in Wisconsin and recently moved to Oregon as part of a species survival plan for Amur tigers, of which only about 500 are believed to be alive in the wild.
Eloise and Bernadette are reportedly doing well in their new environment and have started to explore their surroundings.