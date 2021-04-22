Oregonian dies after getting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is investigating after an Oregon resident died following a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.
The OHA said a woman in her 50s received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the precautionary pause was issued due to the risk of blood clots.
Within two weeks of getting the vaccine, the woman developed a rare but serious blood clot and died, according to the OHA.
The death was reported to the CDC on April 18.
Conditions surrounding the woman’s death are similar to six other women around the county who developed blood clots after getting the J&J vaccine. Until an investigation is complete, OHA can’t conclude whether her death is related to the vaccine.
At the time the FDA and CDC issued the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause recommendation, about 7.5 million doses had been administered in the United State with more than 87,000 doses administered in Oregon.
The OHA said, “The case in Oregon will add to the evidence of potential risk associated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review the data accumulated to date and weigh the risks and benefits of the vaccine. These considerations will inform the ACIP’s recommendations regarding use of the vaccine going forward.”