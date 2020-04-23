Home
Oregonians could see refund for car insurance

Oregonians could see refund for car insurance

MEDFORD, Ore.– Drivers in Oregon may soon see a refund for their car insurance.

With more people off the roads, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services says insurance companies are seeing a drop in risk for car crashes.

So far, more than 20 companies, both national and local, have agreed to commit premium refunds or credits to Oregon customers.

“If you’ve already paid a premium for it and that has changed then you’re entitled to your money back and so companies recognize that and they do offer that from time to time,” said Brad Hilliard, spokesperson for the department.

Oregonians should expect to see refunds in the next couple of days. If you still haven’t received one, you’re asked to call your insurance company.

To find out the list of companies currently offering a refund or credit, click here.

