Oregonians head to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Author: Mike Benner, Alma McCarty (KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The early images of Hurricane Ian slamming into the coast of southwest Florida on Wednesday is concerning even to those familiar with disasters.

“We are certainly keeping tabs on it,” Alison Green of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) said. “It’s definitely a widespread impact.”

The agency is sending 13 people from its incident management team (IMT) to Florida, said Green.

“We are lucky and fortunate we have folks who have done this before,” Green said. “This isn’t our first deployment to support a hurricane.”

They’ll be responding to Tallahassee, Florida to receive further orders as far as the response to Hurricane Ian, according to Brett Deedon an OSFM IMT member.

“So our initial response given the team is to be augmented into the Emergency Operating centers in Florida where we’re to be designated once we get there,” said Deedon. “But remaining flexible at this time we’ll be able to help out with the emergency response and the individual communities within Florida.”

Green added that Oregonians will handle everything from public information support to logistics and operations planning.

“It not only takes folks to restore power, fix infrastructure, and save lives,” Green said. “It also takes folks heading up those entire support systems to hopefully get folks back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Red Cross Cascades is also sending volunteers to Florida. Seven people are in Florida or on the way. An additional 20 volunteers are on standby and ready to respond if necessary.