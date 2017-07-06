Oregonians may soon need to be at least 21 to buy tobacco

Salem, Ore. – A proposal to increase the minimum tobacco sales age in Oregon to 21 passed the Oregon House.
If the Oregon Senate passes House-amended Senate Bill 754, it will head to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for her signature.
If signed, this July could be the last time anyone under 21 can legally purchase tobacco in the state.
Southern Oregonians hoping to avoid the increase by crossing the border to California may be disappointed, as that state upped its tobacco age to 21 in 2016.
The law would apply to all tobacco products, including tobacco-containing e-cigarettes and similar delivery systems.