Oregonians starting the new year off hitting the trails

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — For Oregonians looking to start their new year off on the right foot, look no further than your own backyard.
Tuesday, hundreds of people across Oregon are breathing in the fresh air and hitting the trails for their first hike of the new year.
“I feel like nature is just the best therapy,” said Inga Leed, hiker.
For many, the sound of running water and a cool, winter breeze is the ideal fresh start to the new year.
The free, guided tours are led by an Oregon State Parks Ranger sharing stories about the park’s history, wildlife, and favorite spots for a photo-opt.
“There’s a lot of folks that are new to areas and that don’t know what’s in their backyard,” said Chris Seaman, Oregon State Parks Ranger.
Whether it’s New Year’s resolution…
“A way to get out and get away from all the stressors of life for a little bit of time,” said Leed.
Or a spontaneous day trip…
“We just haven’t had time to explore enough and we thought it seemed like a beautiful day,” said Terry Watson, hiker.
The allure of the outdoors brought many out to explore.
“Resolutions and to get out and do things and try new things, I think is kind of the spirit of why we’re doing it this time of year,” said Seaman.
