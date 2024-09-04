Oregon’s drug recriminalization law exposes gaps in overrun system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Inside the Multnomah County Justice Center on Tuesday afternoon, Portland got its first look at the consequences of Oregon’s new law recriminalizing drug possession. That law went into effect Sunday — since then, Portland police have sent six people to jail.

Three of those arrested were due in court on Tuesday. Few faced drug possession charges alone, with some also charged with felonies, including for drug dealing. That’s part of the reason they were behind bars, because those other charges made them ineligible for deflection — the option of treatment over jail.

Out of the three cases Tuesday, one man was released, and his case was dismissed due to a lack of public defenders available to represent him. That man, who has a history of failure to appear, is due back in court in 12 weeks. In the second case, the district attorney’s office decided not to prosecute, electing to close the case. KGW is still waiting on a response from the district attorney’s office as to why. In the third case, the judge set bail at $75,000. That man in the third case also faced multiple drug dealing charges.

“Addiction is really a public health concern,” said Sergeant Jerry Cioeta with the Portland Police Bureau. That’s why those caught solely for possession — unlike some of the people in court Tuesday — get the option of treatment over jail.