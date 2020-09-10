Oregon’s Federal Delegation requests approval federal disaster relief

MEDFORD, Ore. – United States Senator Wyden and six other members of Oregon’s Federal Delegation are requesting the approval of the governor’s request for federal disaster relief.
“My job now with the disaster declarations is to get these funds into every nook and cranny of rural Oregon,” said Senator Wyden. He says these fires have hit Oregon like “a wrecking ball.”
He’s hoping these funds will allow cities to have access to equipment, personnel and essential services. No word on how long it will take to receive the funds.
Wyden says Oregon legislators have been talking with the President to speed the process along.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!