Home
Oregon’s Federal Delegation requests approval federal disaster relief

Oregon’s Federal Delegation requests approval federal disaster relief

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – United States Senator Wyden and six other members of Oregon’s Federal Delegation are requesting the approval of the governor’s request for federal disaster relief.

“My job now with the disaster declarations is to get these funds into every nook and cranny of rural Oregon,” said Senator Wyden.  He says these fires have hit Oregon like “a wrecking ball.”

He’s hoping these funds will allow cities to have access to equipment, personnel and essential services. No word on how long it will take to receive the funds.

Wyden says Oregon legislators have been talking with the President to speed the process along.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »