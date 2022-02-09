Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend approaches

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s next Free Fishing Weekend is fast approaching. So now is the time to plan ahead if you want to fish, crab, and clam for no cost.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Free Fishing Weekend is taking place Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 2022. While you won’t need a license to fish on those days, area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.

Usually, Free Fishing Weekends come with various events, but those have been canceled due to COVID-19.

ODFW has 101 suggestions for places to fish. And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg, Lane County or on the south coast, there are lots of nearby options.

Visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.

Seasonal regulation changes can be found at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/