Oregon’s hospital association responds to ONA’s staffing plan

SALEM, Ore. – The state’s largest nursing union, the Oregon Nurses Association, is discussing legislation to address the root of Oregon’s ongoing staffing crisis. Now, the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is coming out against the plan.

The Oregon Nurses Association met Tuesday to discuss legislative actions that include raising staffing standards statewide and increasing patient safety. It’s in the process of drafting a bill to strengthen Oregon’s existing nurse staffing law, and adding elements like minimal safe staffing standards.

The language for the bill has been submitted to the ONA’s legislative council.

You can read prepared remarks about the proposal from ONA Board of Directors President Tamie Cline and other supporters HERE.

President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems Becky Hultberg responded to the proposed legislation with the following statement: