Oregon’s live event sector concerned over lack of reopening plans

Ore.- Oregon’s live events are asking Governor Brown to give them the same treatment as restaurants and churches when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.
Representatives of the sector are expressing concerns over the reopening strategy for Oregon’s live events and it’s venues: they are saying there isn’t one.
In a letter to state officials, the groups outlined proposed changes to state guidelines that would impact capacity limits and help protect the sector from more economic struggle. But the groups say that letter was never addressed, and their concerns were also ignored in a recent meeting with the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority.
Britt Festival CEO Donna Briggs says the industry can contribute to the conversation, if the state would just open a dialogue.
“We have a lot of information and meaningful input, and we feel we could really help the governor’s office formulate what the guidelines and timeline should look like,” she explained.
Briggs said they are not asking to open everything right now, but just want some guidance so they can plan for a reopening. While most live events prefer six months of preparations, Briggs says Britt could make it work with 60 days notice.
