Oregon’s statewide “report card” released

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education released their “report cards” for individual Oregon schools and school districts earlier this fall. Now, ODE has summed up the entire state’s rating in the 2016-17 Oregon Statewide Report Card. The annual report was created to provide greater insight into Oregon’s education system, including data on students, teachers, and schools.
The report cards include information on student demographics, state assessments performance, student outcomes and educational programs.
Schools didn’t receive an overall rating, but a planned report card redesign should make next year’s results more meaningful to the public, according to the ODE.
“Education is the key to moving our state forward, and the information in this report provides a clear overview of the challenges we face and the opportunities for excellence ahead of us,” Acting Deputy Superintendent Colt Gill said. “I hope that the data here will start conversations about how together we can continue to improve our education system for every student in the years to come.”
Gill summed up the latest report card by saying in part, “Overall, the scores generally show fewer students proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) and math, as well as lower participation by students statwide. While these results are not where we had hoped, we know the test is just one measure of student progress and does not capture the hard work of teachers, schools, and district across the state.”
You can view the 2016-17 statewide report card here: http://www.oregon.gov/ode/schools-and-districts/reportcards/Documents/rptcard2017.pdf
2016-2017 report cards for individual districts and/or schools are available here: http://www.ode.state.or.us/data/reportcard/reports.aspx (select a district/school from the drop-down menu under “District Selection”)