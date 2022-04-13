Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 3.8% in March

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s unemployment rate continues to drop.

The Oregon Employment Department reported the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in March, down from 4.0% in February. The trend follows a rapid decline in recent months and is well below the 6.1% it reached a year ago. It now approaches the 3.5% rate reported two years ago in March of 2020.

Oregon’s unemployment rate is slightly above the national level of 3.6% in March.

In March, the state’s largest gains were in construction, financial activities, and leisure and hospitality.

The state’s next unemployment report will be released on May 18.