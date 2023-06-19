Organizers calling Rogue Music Fest a massive success

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Rogue Music Fest wrapped up this weekend.

Organizers are calling it a massive success.

Jackson County Expo Director Helen Baker said that every aspect of the festival went according to plan.

She said that there weren’t many security issues, traffic was handled properly, and lines for food and drinks were kept to a minimum because of a new cashless wristband called a Blast Pass.

Baker said that upwards of 10,000 people showed up each night, and she couldn’t have asked for it to go much smoother.

“It was a great success, I’m glad everyone got home safely, I’m glad everyone had a good time, and I hope that they’ll just rant and rave and beg us for more for that matter,” Baker said.

Baker said that Rogue Music Fest has not been confirmed for next summer, but she’s hopeful for an announcement soon given how well the event went.

