Orphaned sea otter pup arrives at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo announced an orphaned sea otter rescued in California will call Oregon its new home.
The otter pup, known for now as “805,” arrived in Portland Friday morning and is being cared for at the zoo’s Steller Cove marine life habitat. The pup will remain behind-the-scenes for the time being.
In late October, the tiny otter was found stranded in Morro Bay Harbor when he was less than two weeks old. He was unable to pair with a surrogate mom, so U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials decided he shouldn’t be released back into the wild.
“We needed to locate a zoo or aquarium that could take him in,” said Andrew Johnson, Monterey Bay Aquarium’s conservation research operations manager. “Fortunately, the Oregon Zoo was able to provide him with a permanent home.”
The boisterous young pup is learning to dive on his own. “He’s full of spunk, very squeaky and fun to be around. He also takes a lot of naps — that’s when he’s at his fluffiest,” said Oregon Zoo marine life keeper Sara Morgan.
805 appears to be settling in well and has an affinity for shrimp. “He seemed insulted when I tried to offer him squid,” Morgan said. If he continues to do well, visitors should be able to get a look at the pup next month.