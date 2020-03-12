OSAA State Championships to continue without fans

MEDFORD, Ore. – In the wake of new orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon School Activities Association is limiting attendees for the State Championship events. The new restrictions are in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The rules begin Thursday, March 12th. Spectators will not be allowed. The OSAA, following guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, is limiting attendance to participants and their families. Essential staff and media with OSAA-issued credentials will also be allowed.
In a press release, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber stated, “This difficult decision has not been made lightly. Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”
OSAA states that further updates will be provided, as necessary.