OSF announces new acting executive director

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has a new acting executive director.
The festival’s previous leader, Cynthia Rider, said goodbye to the organization last year. However, she said she’ll continue to be available in an advisory capacity.
On January 23, 2019, OSF announced Paul Christy has been appointed as acting executive director. He’ll serve until a new executive director is hired.
“It is an honor to serve an organization whose art and mission have moved me so profoundly over the decades,” Christy said. “I look forward to working with Bill, Gail and the Board of Directors, the entire OSF company and the local community as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that accompany times of transition.”
According to OSF, the board of directors is in the final phase of a nationwide search for a permanent executive director.