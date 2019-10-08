OSF announces plans to build new dorms for actors

ASHLAND, Ore.– Some Oregon Shakespeare Festival actors are getting new housing.
The company signed a 25-year lease on a housing development just down the street from the theaters on Lithia Way. The plan is to build 34 residential units called ‘Plaza East’ for actors to live in.
OSF says this will help with operating challenges and improve the quality of life for its artists. In a statement, Artistic Director Nataki Garrett said, “This once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the quality of company housing ensures they will have an exceptional experience while in Ashland, in both their professional and personal lives.”
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for this Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at 189 and 199 Lithia Way.
