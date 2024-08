ASHLAND, Ore.- The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announcing its new Director of Production.

Malia Arguello was selected after OSF conducted a national search for the right fit.

She brings years of experience in producing to OSF.

She’s worked with organizations like Indiana Repertory Theatre, Seattle Children’s Theater, the LA Philharmonic, and more.

She will start at OSF on September 30.

