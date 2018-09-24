OSF considering update for Elizabethan, develop ways to cope with smoke

ASHLAND, Ore.– Oregon Shakespeare Festival is considering changes to its outdoor Elizabethan stage.
While nothing has been set in stone OSF says the theatre is in need of updates since its last renovation was nearly 60 years ago. Consideration is also being given to better protect the theatre from more potential smoky summers in the future.
“A retractable roof or something along those lines to allow for more climate control,” said Julie Cortez, communications manager for OSF. “We can’t put something on there as it is now. It’s kind of too old and you would need to build it into something that had been redesigned for that purpose.”
OSF says there are no immediate decisions yet and it could be a while before anything comes together.
In the meantime, the company is continuing to focus on the rest of this season and ways to bring people to the festival. Cortez says that over the next two weeks the company will be holding a community food drive for rush performances.
Those that come to any plays, two hours before curtain call, and bring cans of food or cash donations will receive a $10 rush ticket.
All donations will go to ACCESS and the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.