OSF Green Show returns to the Courtyard Stage this summer

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Green Show is coming back to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for the summer.

The show is a free and family-friendly outdoor performance at the Courtyard Stage.

It will run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 6:45 nightly through October 12.

It kicked off its first weekend with Blue Lightning, a funk dance cover band on Friday and Alquimistas, an afro-brazilian 8-piece band Saturday.

Coming up Wednesday, Auston Henderson a company member singer and songwriter takes the stage to perform original music.

OSF reminds attendees to keep taller chairs on the perimeter of the lawn not on the granite blocks, keep stairways and railings clear, and no alcohol is permitted to the Green Show events.

