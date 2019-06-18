OSF holds annual “Juneteenth” event commemorating the end of slavery

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival celebrated “Juneteenth” on Monday, the annual observance of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th, 1865.
For the past 21 years, OSF has acknowledged “Juneteenth” by hosting numerous activities, such as play readings, panel discussions, and exhibits.
For those at the event, they say it was an important day to celebrate love and acceptance… no matter your background.
“[There are] so many different people that are like different ethnicities and ages and they’re all here for the same reason,” said Liam Rauch-Moore, attendee.
“It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, it doesn’t matter like what you’re wearing. Everyone is just here to express themselves and be themselves,” said Modart Peierson, another attendee.
The event continues Tuesday at the Ashland Library with a children’s book reading and a panel discussion.
For more information about the event, click here.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.