OSF launches new digital platform “O!”

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has launched its digital content platform called “O!”
The platform is the brainchild of new artistic director Nataki Garret who in a statement said she was excited to bring forth OSF’s digital experience.
The site is set up as an interactive and immersive space free to access by anyone online. OSF hopes to reach a wider audience with this digital service that will bring full plays, behind-the-scenes action, and even 3D and augmented reality.
“It’s obviously an engagement platform. So it’s basically bringing OSF to fans, patrons, existing and new audiences wherever they are,” said CJ Martinez, communications director.
Originally, the plan was to roll out O! in 2021 but with the shutdowns from COVID-19, Martinez says they pushed to release it this year in order to provide an opportunity for people to get the theater experience while they’re at home.
While the 2020 season has been put on pause, the festival still plans to release content throughout the summer including discussions, documentaries on former plays and even audio productions.
To find out more, visit www.osfashland.com/digital.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.