OSF lays off majority of staff

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a layoff of most of its staff members. In addition, the 2020 season is being delayed until September.
On March 27, OSF said the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial consequences have forced the layoff of 80% of full-time staff and seasonal workers.
“All laid-off company members with current OSF health benefits will have them fully paid for two additional months, with many expected to return to OSF when programming resumes,” OSF said in a news release.
“It is with great sadness that we are making these announcements today. The resulting delay in the reopening of our 2020 season has very real financial consequences not only for this organization and our family of staff, artists, and volunteers, but for the city of Ashland, its restaurants, hotels, retail, and other businesses, and the entire Rogue Valley region,” said Nataki Garrett, OSF’s artistic director. “In unprecedented circumstances like this, when all communities are feeling the impact of a global pandemic, it is important to be grounded in our compassion for one another. I know that our community will see OSF through and help us return as soon as possible to the celebration of art we’re known for.”
Nearly half of the 2020 lineup has been canceled, along with the Green Show.
OSF plans on starting the season on September 8.