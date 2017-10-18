OSF lays off workers

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is one of the organizations still dealing with the effects of the smoke–it announced layoffs last week.
It’s an uneasy situation for employees. “When you’re finishing your season, any company finishing in a significant shortfall, there are some really difficult decisions that need to be made,” Eddie Wallace with OSF said.
After a disappointing season, OSF was at a loss after issuing $400,000 in refunds.
“Because of the wildfire we had to cancel 9 shows, explained Wallace. “About 55 % of people asked for a refund”
Its main reasoning for cancelling shows was the unhealthy air that was seeping through the open amphitheater. They’re hoping next year they can keep customers in their seats and the smoke out.
Wallace said, “Not sure where we will end the season financially but it’s looking like we may have $300,000 shortfall in terms of where the budget will end up.”
Because of the shortfall, the company has cut five current employees and has decreased the number of actors it will have next year.
“Really painful,” Wallace said. “Those are valued, talented colleagues. Nobody was laid off because of a performance issue.”
The theater said it’s unusual to end the season with a deficit that significant, but OSF is looking to improve its numbers next year. “As for specific plans I think it’s just to be as lean and fiscally smart as possible,” Wallace added.
The theater says it will release the exact size of the budget deficit in November.