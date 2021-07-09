OSF lifts masking requirement, capacity restrictions for Elizabethan Theatre

ASHLAND, Ore. – One of the largest tourist draws in Southern Oregon is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions.
On Friday, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it will welcome back full-capacity audiences to the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre starting July 14. Social distancing and mask requirements will be removed as long as attendees can prove they’re fully vaccinated or can produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
OSF Executive Director David Schmitz said, “This is a milestone day in our emergence from perhaps the most challenging period in the 85-year history of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. There is no substitute for the shared experience of 1,200 audience members coming together with live performers in the Elizabethan as night falls. We cannot wait for E. Faye Butler, the Fannie company, and the artists featured in our summer concert series to energize and move the crowd they deserve.”
The Shakespeare Festival said, “As a result, OSF has put on sale more tickets to the musical that just reopened the Elizabethan, Cheryl L. West’s Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, directed by Henry Godinez, starring E. Faye Butler*, and music directed by Felton Offard, as well as to the weekly concerts that take place throughout the run of the show.”
For tickets or information, visit osfashland.org or call the OSF box office at 800.219.8161.