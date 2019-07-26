OSF moves performance indoors due to smoke

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is moving an upcoming performance indoors due to poor air quality.
OSF announced online that its production of Alice in Wonderland will be at the Mountain Avenue theatre instead of the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre.
If you have a ticket and want to attend in the alternate venue or to attend one of the affected shows, contact the box office at 1-800-219-8160.
You can also text “show status” to 41411 after noon the day of the performance for updates.