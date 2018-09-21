OSF offers $10 tickets during food drive

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is offering discounted tickets for 17 performances. It’s all to benefit ACCESS and the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.
If you want to get in on the deal, you’re asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item for each $10 ticket purchased.
You can also make a cash donation to receive the special $10 rush price.
Tickets for the 17 shows are available starting two hours prior to curtain time.
The select rush performances to benefit the Ashland Emergency Food Bank and ACCESS are:
- Tuesday, September 25
- 1:30 p.m. Sense and Sensibility
- 8:00 p.m. The Book of Will
- 8:00 p.m. Othello
- Wednesday, September 26
- 8:00 p.m. Love’s Labor’s Lost
- 8:00 p.m. Sense and Sensibility
- Thursday, September 27
- 8:00 p.m. Romeo and Juliet
- Friday, September 28
- 8:00 p.m. The Book of Will
- Saturday, September 29
- 8:00 p.m. Love’s Labor’s Lost
- Sunday, September 30
- 8:00 p.m. Romeo and Juliet
- Tuesday, October 2
- 8:00 p.m. Love’s Labor’s Lost
- 8:00 p.m. Snow in Midsummer
- Wednesday, October 3
- 8:00 p.m. Romeo and Juliet
- Thursday, October 4
- 8:00 p.m. Othello
- Friday, October 5
- 8:00 p.m. Love’s Labor’s Lost
- Saturday, October 6
- 8:00 p.m. Romeo and Juliet
- Sunday, October 7
- 8:00 p.m. The Book of Will
- 8:00 p.m. Othello