OSF partners with local food bank

ASHLAND, Ore. – Oregon Shakespeare Festival is giving away $10 rush tickets to anyone who brings a non-perishable food item to the box office for donation.
OSF said they work with the food bank at least twice a season.
CJ Martinez, Media Manager at OSF said it is important to the organization that they give back to the community.
“We recognize how important it is for the Rogue Valley and the local community to provide health food to people in need,” Martinez said.
The event runs from August 27th- September 1st.
You can find out which shows are being offered for rush tickets every morning during NBC5 News at Sunrise, and then bring your donation to the box office starting at 9:30 am.
