OSF performance moved to Ashland H.S. due to smoke

ASHLAND, Ore. – Poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires is prompting the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to change the venue of one of their shows.
Smoke continues to be an ongoing concern for OSF whose outdoor theater has a 1,200-person capacity.
Tuesday’s performance of Love’s Labor’s Lost was moved to Ashland High School due to smoky conditions.
OSF sent out the following notification to ticketholders.
We sincerely apologize that due to unhealthy levels of smoke in the air from nearby forest fires, we have decided to cancel tonight’s performance of Love’s Labor’s Lost. The current air quality readings are in an unhealthy zone, which puts performers and audience members at risk.
We are pleased to offer an alternate indoor venue performance tonight of Love’s Labor’s Lost at Ashland High School Mountain Avenue Theatre (201 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland). The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. and the Box Office at AHS will open at 6:30 p.m. A map and direct directions to the AHS theatre are included below.
Please read the following information carefully:
We will be able to accommodate 395 patrons at the alternate performance; this is a first-come, first-served situation. If you wish to attend, please go to AHS with your original Love’s Labor’s Lost ticket to exchange into the alternate performance, the Box Office opens there at 6:30 p.m. Concessions (see menu here) and a pop-up Tudor Guild gift shop will be onsite. There will be no refunds, exchanges or vouchers after attending an alternate performance.
The alternative performances at Ashland High School are fully staged and produced versions of the original productions. Though the scenery and lighting from the Allen Elizabethan Theatre will not be incorporated, these performances will include full costumes, wigs, props and sound. Most importantly, as a text-based theatre company with a resident company performing in rotating repertory, we firmly believe that the performances given by the actors are at the heart of the work, and those performances will be uncompromised. In fact, these adapted versions are a chance to see OSF’s acting company do what they do best—work collaboratively together in the moment to find the truth at the heart of the story!
If you choose not to join us for the alternate performance, please note that you have seven days to do one of the following (the OSF box office will be busy this evening, so please consider waiting until tomorrow afternoon to contact them):
• Donate your tickets back to OSF.*
• Exchange your tickets for a future OSF performance. All exchanges based on value of original tickets.
• Receive a voucher equal to the value of your tickets to be used for a future performance, through October 27, 2019.
• Receive a full refund.
The Box Office phone number is 800-219-8161, and the mailing address is 15 South Pioneer Street, Ashland, OR 97520. The box office opens daily at 9:30 a.m.
Thank you for your understanding during this challenging and unpredictable time.
*OSF is a nonprofit arts organization. Ticket donations are vital in helping OSF sustain operations and education programming during these challenging climate conditions. Patrons who choose to donate the value of their tickets will be provided with a receipt for tax purposes.
Directions from the OSF campus to Ashland High School Mountain Avenue Theatre (Approximately 4-minute drive)
Head northeast on S Pioneer St toward E Main St
Turn right onto E Main St
Continue onto Siskiyou Blvd
Turn left onto S Mountain Ave