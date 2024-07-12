OSHA cites Jackson County Animal Shelter for workplace safety violations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Animal Shelter is being cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations.

The agency confirmed the shelter was inspected in June resulting in multiple citations including improper use of personal protective equipment.

OSHA says employees reported cleaning up rodent droppings and corpses, but none were found by inspectors.

The fines add up to nearly $3,800.

NBC5 News previously reported that Jackson County wants to build a new facility to replace the aging building the shelter is currently housed in.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.