Osher Lifelong Learning Host its 9th annual open house at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute held its 9th annual open house at Southern Oregon University on Tuesday.

OLLI is a membership-based program with 1,700 members. The organization has been ongoing for the last 31 years, promoting lifelong learning for adults.

Tuesday’s open house was attended by 800 people. Community members toured around Stevenson Union, looking at the 300 courses OLLI offers this fall at SOU. Other organizations that partner with OLLI also promoted their services at the open house.

“It’s a great way for people who are going through any kind of a transition like retirement, loss of a partner, a new location. Any of those things. It’s really a way to engage with people,” said OLLI volunteer, Anne Bellegia.

All classes are taught by volunteers and no one receives grades. The goal is simply to continue learning.

Members can also take as many courses as they want. OLLI also offers free lectures and webinars to the community.

For more information about OLLI visit their website. https://inside.sou.edu/olli/index.html

