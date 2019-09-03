OSP asks for help in deer poaching case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – State police are asking for help in finding out who illegally killed a deer at Jackson County campground.
Oregon State Police said on August 30, a blacktail deer was shot dead and left to waste in the Willow Point Campground at Howard Prairie Reservoir.
Anyone with information that helps lead to an arrest or citation for poaching may be eligible for a monetary reward of up to $500.
If you have more details about this, or other poaching cases, call OSP at *OSP (*677) or 1-800-452-7888.