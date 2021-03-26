OSP asks for help with Coos County poaching case

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding whoever is responsible for poaching three deer in Coos County.
According to Oregon State Police, three young blacktail deer were found dead alongside a sandy road on the north spit of Coos Bay. The deer were all shot in the head from close range and were likely taken using artificial light at night, OSP said.
Troopers think the deer were killed sometime between March 19 and March 21, just a few days before the carcasses were discovered.
OSP said tips about this incident can be made by calling 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP. There may be a reward for information leading to an arrest or citation.