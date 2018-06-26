OSP captain facing domestic abuse charges

BEND, Ore. – Oregon State Police Captain Bill Fugate was formally charged with two counts of harassment constituting domestic violence.
In March 2018 Fugate was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged domestic violence targeting his wife. At that time, Fugate was an 11-year veteran with OSP and the agency’s top public information officer.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office stated on June 26, prosecutors completed their legal review on the case and charged Fugate with two counts of harassment in violation of Oregon Revised Statute 166.065. The D.A. found there was enough evidence to indicate Fugate subjected his wife to “offensive physical contact” for a trial against him to move forward.
Five other domestic violence allegations levied against Fugate were reportedly barred by Oregon’s statute of limitations.
“Unfortunately, domestic violence is far too common in our community,” Deschutes County D.A. John Hummel stated. “People are abused by people they love in rural and urban areas. Abusers and victims are rich and poor. Prominent and obscure people equally hurt their significant others. Survivors of domestic violence often feel trapped and helpless regardless of their resources. These allegations against William Fugate are similar to hundreds of domestic violence cases my office prosecutes every year. We need to re-double our efforts to protect women from abusive partners.”
According to OSP, Fugate’s duty status has been modified to unpaid administrative leave now that he’s been charged.
OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton said, “While Captain Fugate is entitled to due process, the Oregon State Police strongly condemns acts of domestic violence, which is especially alarming and disgraceful when involving a police officer. Conduct of this nature is grossly unacceptable and employees that engage in these actions have no place in law enforcement.”
Fugate’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 10, 2018.