OSP Fish & Wildlife asks for assistance in a 5-point Elk left to waste in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS CO., Ore. — On Tuesday October 5, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers out of the Roseburg Office were notified that a 5-point bull elk was left to waste on a BLM road between Turkey Creek and Upper Cow Creek Road in South Douglas County just east of Interstate-5 and Canyon Mountain.
A preliminary investigation revealed the animal was shot once through the back on a gravel roadway. The vehicle of interest has large mud terrain-type tires and left the area after shooting the elk, leaving it to waste.
Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to [email protected]. Reference case #SP21284240
