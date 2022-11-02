OSP investigates bear poaching outside of Talent

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding out who unlawfully killed two bears near the community of Talent.

Oregon State Police said on October 29, troopers responded to a call of a dead bear in a tree with an arrow sticking out of it near Anderson Creek Road.

An investigation determined that not only had the bear been struck with an arrow, it also had two gunshot wounds.

On October 31, a second dead bear was found in a tree in the same area. While this bear was decomposed, OSP believes its death was human-caused.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.