OSP investigating disappearance of Josephine County man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since mid-October.
66-year-old John Edward Vezina was last seen at his home on Lower Wolf Creek Road in Josephine County on October 11. He was reported missing on October 16.
According to troopers, Vezina’s Toyota Tundra was found in the Glendale area of Douglas County on October 27. Deputies responded to the area, but the missing man was nowhere to be found.
On October 31, Oregon State Police joined in to assist in the investigation and circumstances surrounding the disappearance.
Police described Vezina as 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vezina is asked to call 541-776-6111.