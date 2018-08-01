OSP investigating poaching of two deer in Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. — Local Fish and Wildlife troopers are asking for help from the public in their latest poaching case.
Central Point and Grants Pass Fish and Wildlife troopers were called to the Merlin area on Tuesday, July 24, to investigate a deer that was found dead in a resident’s front yard. There was a suspicion that the deer may have been poached.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded and discovered a total of two deceased deer inside a fenced yard only 20 feet from someone’s house. Both deer had bullet holes in them and shots were reportedly heard in the area around 11 p.m. on the evening of July 22.
Poaching wildlife affects present and future generations of wildlife, as well as communities and the economy. A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in this or any other poaching case.
OSP provided the following information:
The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for the illegal possession, killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds.
TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish.
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
How to report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888
TIP Email: [email protected]