OSP investigating road rage shooting incident near south Medford I-5 exit

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon State Police (OSP) is looking for any witnesses to a road rage incident that happened in south Medford over the weekend.

According to OSP, the incident took place on I-5 near exit 27 on Saturday night around 9:40.

Police say both vehicles involved, a silver or light-colored 2000s Toyota minivan and a red 2022 GMC pickup, were driving in the southbound lanes of I-5. Near the south Medford freeway exit, someone inside the minivan fired shots at the pickup truck.

The pickup truck was damaged; however, no one was injured.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident, is asked to contact OSP at 1-800-442-2068.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.